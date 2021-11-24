Cypress Wealth Services LLC Invests $210,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,125.5% during the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 30,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 105,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 14,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

