Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 298 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,430 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.04.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.33. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Logan Green sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $34,257.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,321 shares of company stock valued at $6,165,207 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

