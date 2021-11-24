Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 375 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.78.

Shares of LLY opened at $261.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.76. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $142.61 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The stock has a market cap of $250.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.