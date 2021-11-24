CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 68,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,098,215 shares.The stock last traded at $89.31 and had previously closed at $89.37.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. William Blair cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average is $76.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 217.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 507.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

About CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

