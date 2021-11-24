D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.58 EPS

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($1.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. 1,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,578. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.31.

Get D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEPS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.90 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEPS. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter worth about $133,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter worth about $236,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.