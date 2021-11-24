DA Davidson Weighs in on Hillenbrand, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hillenbrand in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HI. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

HI opened at $49.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

