Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

DADA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.12.

NASDAQ DADA remained flat at $$21.80 on Tuesday. 877,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

