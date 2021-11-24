Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) is Scout Investments Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,396,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,045 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients accounts for about 1.5% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $100,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $1,228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 9.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,576,000 after buying an additional 125,164 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 483,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,630,000 after purchasing an additional 97,761 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,787,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 44,494.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 31,146 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.79. 5,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,430. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.08. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

