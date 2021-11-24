David Hardie Acquires 61 Shares of Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) Stock

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) insider David Hardie purchased 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,144 ($14.95) per share, with a total value of £697.84 ($911.73).

Murray International Trust stock opened at GBX 1,138 ($14.87) on Wednesday. Murray International Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,038 ($13.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,240 ($16.20). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,112.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

Murray International Trust Company Profile

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

