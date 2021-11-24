David S. Rosenblatt Acquires 22,500 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DIBS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.26. 553,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,091. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.55. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 1stdibs.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth approximately $585,000. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth approximately $50,986,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth approximately $47,815,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth $696,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

