Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on DVDCF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

