DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Short Interest Update

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the October 14th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 670,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. DaVita has a 12-month low of $98.55 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average of $120.10.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DaVita will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.63.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

