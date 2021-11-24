Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.26. 637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 105,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.89.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,817,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.