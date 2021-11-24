Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.26. 637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 105,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,817,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
