Decentral Games Reaches Market Capitalization of $152.37 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $439.48 or 0.00762476 BTC on exchanges. Decentral Games has a market cap of $152.37 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00070765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00073106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00090199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,327.96 or 0.07508733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,762.46 or 1.00214113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,695 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.