DeepOnion (ONION) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,143.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 24th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $1,143.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000656 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00014383 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00015315 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,599,530 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.