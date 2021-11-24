Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Down 17.5%

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN)’s stock price traded down 17.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 509,198 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 345,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$21.29 million and a PE ratio of -5.83.

About Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN)

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.