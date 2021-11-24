Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.040-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $44 million-$45 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.66 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.

DH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.21. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

