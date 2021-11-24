Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.67. 4,634,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,998,366. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.03 and a 200 day moving average of $95.57. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $126.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.82.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.