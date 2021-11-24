Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,988 Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 69.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPRK opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16. GeoPark Limited has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

