Deltec Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.4% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $268,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.1% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $555.12 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $386.17 and a twelve month high of $577.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $520.50 and a 200-day moving average of $490.31. The firm has a market cap of $228.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Argus upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.96.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.