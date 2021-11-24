Deltec Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIMB opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. Tim S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th.

TIMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TIM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

