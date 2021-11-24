Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.78 Million Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $129.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -50.80, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,162 shares of company stock worth $2,146,536 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Citigroup began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.36.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

