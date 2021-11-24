Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.78 Million Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $129.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -50.80, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,162 shares of company stock worth $2,146,536 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Citigroup began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.36.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
