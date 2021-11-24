Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 10,500 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $67.74 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.17 and its 200-day moving average is $84.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.5677 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

