Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in JD.com by 145.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in JD.com by 30.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.59. The company has a market capitalization of $119.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

