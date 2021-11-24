Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 34,600 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the quarter. Jabil comprises about 0.8% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Jabil worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Jabil by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $1,066,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $901,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,255,863 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.15 and a 1 year high of $65.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.99%.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

