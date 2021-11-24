Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ DRMA opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Dermata Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

