Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $500 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $517.86 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of DXLG stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. Destination XL Group has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 254.36% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Destination XL Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $62,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter H. Jr. Stratton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $124,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,739 shares of company stock worth $1,659,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,541,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,233,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

