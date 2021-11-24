Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.65.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of DB traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,079,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,313. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Amundi bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth about $448,501,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 44.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,130,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040,291 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,081,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244,762 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,782,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 321.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,144 shares in the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

