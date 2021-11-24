Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Increased to Hold at Investec

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was upgraded by research analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.
NYSE:DEO opened at $207.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo has a 1-year low of $153.67 and a 1-year high of $210.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.22.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
