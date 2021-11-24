Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Increased to Hold at Investec

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was upgraded by research analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

NYSE:DEO opened at $207.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo has a 1-year low of $153.67 and a 1-year high of $210.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,858,000 after acquiring an additional 78,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,658,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,244 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after acquiring an additional 149,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after acquiring an additional 149,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

