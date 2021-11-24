Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading Up 6.9%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) shares were up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $385.01 and last traded at $385.01. Approximately 7,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 370,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $360.27.

DDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.77%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 25.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 37.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 16.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 12.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

