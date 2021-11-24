Dimecoin (DIME) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.82 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $281.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001331 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.74 or 0.00277136 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 165.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

