Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 24,334 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,334 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $2,735,384.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,300 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $474,591.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $66,006.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $109,930.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,172,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,600 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $801,692.00.

Shares of DIOD opened at $107.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.59 and a 200-day moving average of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.72 and a 52 week high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Diodes by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Diodes by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Diodes by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 548,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 2,608.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Diodes by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on Diodes to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

