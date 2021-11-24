Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director Sells $441,200.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director C H. Chen sold 4,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $441,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

C H. Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $4,832,500.00.

DIOD opened at $107.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.87. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.72 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Diodes by 177.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after purchasing an additional 850,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Diodes by 1,661.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after purchasing an additional 482,895 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 120.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,665,000 after acquiring an additional 217,123 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 27.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,265,000 after acquiring an additional 166,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth about $14,152,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price objective on Diodes to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

