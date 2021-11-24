Diploma (LON:DPLM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Diploma (LON:DPLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of DPLM opened at GBX 3,160 ($41.29) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,048.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76. Diploma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,014 ($26.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,504 ($45.78).

In other Diploma news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 57,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,204 ($41.86), for a total value of £1,849,252.68 ($2,416,060.47).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

