disBalancer (DDOS) Price Tops $0.68 on Major Exchanges

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 24th. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001212 BTC on popular exchanges. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and $86,024.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get disBalancer alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00068948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00072934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00088154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.27 or 0.07468793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,098.80 or 0.99872014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,990,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,598,667 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.