DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Trading Down 7.5%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s stock price was down 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.30 and last traded at $34.30. Approximately 17,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,546,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.

DLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. New Street Research initiated coverage on DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 1,092.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

