DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stake Trimmed by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $41,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.03. 40,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,646. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.