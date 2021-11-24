Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $155.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DLTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.41.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $144.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.73 and its 200-day moving average is $101.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $149.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

