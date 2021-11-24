Telsey Advisory Group Upgrades Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Outperform

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $144.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.73 and its 200 day moving average is $101.72.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,408,000 after purchasing an additional 443,682 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,374,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,115,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.