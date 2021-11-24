Dominion Energy Inc Plans Dividend of $1.81 (NYSE:DCUE)

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.8125 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE DCUE opened at $99.26 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $105.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dominion Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) by 187.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

