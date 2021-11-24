Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.49

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.49 and last traded at $55.45, with a volume of 779592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.62 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.62.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.24). Domtar had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFS. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 535.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Domtar in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Domtar by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Domtar in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domtar in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

