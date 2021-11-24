Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stake Lowered by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,631 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,522 shares during the period. Dorchester Minerals comprises approximately 2.9% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $14,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 20.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 12.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 10.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DMLP traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,264. The company has a market cap of $650.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.97 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 54.87% and a net margin of 69.97%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.508 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.04%.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.16 per share, with a total value of $114,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

