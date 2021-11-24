DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Down to $16.18

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.18, but opened at $15.71. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 33 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth $268,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth $652,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth $792,000. Institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

