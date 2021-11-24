DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Up to $31.53

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.53, but opened at $33.15. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 2,912 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cannonball Research started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

