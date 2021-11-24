DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Up to $31.53

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.53, but opened at $33.15. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 2,912 shares.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cannonball Research started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
Recommended Story: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.