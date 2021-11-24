Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dover by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after buying an additional 103,569 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Dover by 116,840.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 26.7% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth $2,843,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 6.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.00. 503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,452. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $178.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.83.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.