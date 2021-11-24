Dover (NYSE:DOV) Hits New 1-Year High at $178.35

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $178.35 and last traded at $178.31, with a volume of 2048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.45 and a 200-day moving average of $161.90.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dover by 0.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Dover by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Dover by 3.7% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Dover by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

