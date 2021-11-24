Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives C$18.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.57.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$16.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12. The company has a market cap of C$3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 7.15. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$12.47 and a 1 year high of C$17.60.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

