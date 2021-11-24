Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives C$18.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.57.

DIR.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of DIR.UN opened at C$16.85 on Friday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$12.47 and a 1 year high of C$17.60. The company has a market cap of C$3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.80.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

