DT Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,992.48.

CMG stock opened at $1,708.47 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,825.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,697.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.