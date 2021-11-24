DT Midstream, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) – US Capital Advisors upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DT Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DT Midstream’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $47.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 3.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

